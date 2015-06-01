MUMBAI, June 1 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday following gains in Malaysian palm oil and as a delay in the onset of monsoon in Kerala raised concerns over production of the summer-sown oilseeds.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rallied nearly 4 percent to their highest in 2-1/2 months on Monday, tracking a jump in overseas soyoil markets and further underpinned by strong exports for the month of May.

* This year's monsoon may arrive on India's southern Kerala coast in the next five days as the rains have missed their normal start date of June 1, weather officials said on Monday.

* At 1158 GMT, the key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 614.85 rupees per 10 kg.

* The June soybean futures ended 0.4 percent higher at 3,997 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract rose 0.8 percent to 4,283 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures rose on lower-level buying and concerns over production due to forecast of below-normal rainfall.

* The key July contract was quoted 0.93 percent higher at 2,291 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,257 rupees earlier in the day.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract was down 0.78 percent at 1,147 rupees per 100 kg on weak demand from the poultry industry, which has been affected by a heat wave.

* Chicken prices in India soared to a record high after a heat wave killed more than 17 million birds in May.

* The June wheat contract closed up 0.07 percent at 1,480 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)