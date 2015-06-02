MUMBAI, June 2 Indian soybean futures jumped on Tuesday to their highest level in over two weeks on concerns over production after the government forecast a deficient monsoon.

* Rapeseed and soyoil futures rose following gains in Malaysian palm oil and on a weak rupee.

* India on Tuesday cut this year's monsoon forecast to 88 percent of the long-term average, prompted by an El Nino weather pattern and raising fears of the first drought in six years in a country where nearly half of farmland lacks irrigation.

* Malaysian palm oil futures hit a three-month high on Tuesday, extending gains into a fourth straight session, buoyed by an overnight rally in soyoil markets and a weak ringgit.

* At 1218 GMT, the key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.45 percent at 624.90 rupees per 10 kg.

* The June soybean futures ended 2.8 percent higher at 4,107 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,148 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since May 18.

* The June rapeseed contract rose 0.6 percent to 4,307 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures extended gains on lower-level buying and concerns over production after a forecast of below-normal rainfall.

* The key July contract was quoted 0.57 percent higher at 2,300 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,257 rupees in the previous session.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract was up 0.96 percent at 1,162 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat contract closed up 0.2 percent at 1,483 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)