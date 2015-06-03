MUMBAI, June 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Wednesday on profit-taking, driven by a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices and weak exports demand for soymeal.

* The downside was restricted by concerns over production of summer-sown oilseeds after the government cut this year's monsoon forecast to 88 percent of the long-term average, prompted by an El Nino weather pattern and raising fears of the first drought in six years.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday after a rally that had lifted the contract to three-month highs, with prices tracking a correction in soyoil markets and with the ringgit clawing back gains.

* At 1152 GMT, the key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.54 percent at 621.15 rupees ($9.72) per 10 kg.

* The June soybean futures ended 0.8 percent lower at 4,073 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract fell 0.8 percent to 4,271 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose for a third straight day on an improvement in demand from bulk consumers, and concerns over production after a forecast of below-normal rainfalls.

* The key July contract was quoted 0.52 percent higher at 2,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract was up 0.43 percent at 1,165 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract closed up 0.07 percent at 1,484 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 63.9147 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)