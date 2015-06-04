NEW DELHI, June 4 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Thursday as traders booked profit and weak export demand for soymeal weighed on prices, shrugging off gains in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Thursday in anticipation the ringgit will continue to retreat and on market talk the world's biggest edible oil consumer India will ramp up purchases of refined palm oil.

* At 0115 GMT, the key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.8 percent at 616.15 rupees ($9.62) per 10 kg.

* The June soybean futures ended 0.49 percent lower at 4,053 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract fell 0.59 percent to 4,246 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on ample supplies.

* The key July contract was down 0.48 percent at 2,274 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract was down 0.60 percent at 1,162 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract was unchanged at 1,484 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.0510 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)