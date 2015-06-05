NEW DELHI, June 5 Indian soy futures fell on Friday as sowing prospects for soybean improved with the onset of the monsoon on the southern coast, while profit-taking on poor overseas sales kept rapeseed down.

* The summer rains finally hit the southern Indian state of Kerala, five days behind the usual schedule of June 1, and are expected to move towards soybean growing areas next week.

* A private forecaster has differed with the Indian weather office prediction of a drought this year.

* Exports of oilmeal from India, Asia's leading supplier of animal feeds, fell in May due to a sharp drop in rapeseed meals.

* At 0111 GMT, the key August soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 601.5 rupees ($9.43) per 10 kg.

* July soybean futures ended 2.3 percent lower at 3,870 rupees per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed contract fell 1.4 percent to 4,243 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures traded up although overall sentiment remained bearish on ample supplies in spot markets.

* Buying interest was visible after India's farm ministry assured subsidies to summer crops including cane, if the June-September monsoon season turned patchy in coming weeks.

* The key July contract was up 0.1 percent at 2,247 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract was down 1.9 percent at 1,206 rupees per 100 kg on improved planting prospects in South India.

* The June wheat contract was down 0.8 percent at 1,472 rupees per 100 kg, reflecting ample stock at government warehouses. ($1 = 63.7595 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)