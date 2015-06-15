MUMBAI, June 15 Indian sugar futures dropped on Monday to their lowest level in more than six years on ample supplies and as the monsoon rains covered top sugar producing Maharashtra state.

* At 1155 GMT, the key October contract was quoted 1.78 percent lower at 2,213 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,205 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since April 2009.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to start the 2015/16 marketing year starting Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 10.3 million tonnes, up 37 percent from the current year.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on progress of monsoon rains in key soybean growing Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra states and a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a second day on Monday, tracking declines in competing markets, while data showing an increase in shipments from Malaysia in June and a new Indonesian export levy provided little support.

* The key August soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.54 percent at 585.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The August soybean futures ended 3.4 percent lower at 3,549 rupees per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed contract fell 1.8 percent to 4,154 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract was up 0.09 percent at 1,133 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 1,128 rupees earlier in the day.

* The July wheat contract closed down 0.07 percent at 1,486 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)