UPDATE 1-Japan, China, S.Korea pledge to resist protectionism
* Japan proposes expanding swap arrangements with ASEAN (Adds swap arrangement)
NEW DELHI, June 17 Indian soy futures rose on Wednesday amid fresh buying, taking cues from the firmness in global crude oil prices that promised higher demand for biofuels.
* Strong demand and falling stockpiles in the United States pushed up crude oil prices.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended flat as investors grew uncertain over the implementation of palm levies in the world's No 1 producer Indonesia.
* Rapeseed futures reflected the sentiment in soy futures and received support due to lower arrivals in spot markets.
* At 0105 GMT, the key August soyoil contract rose 0.5 percent at 591 rupees ($9.21) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* August soybean futures ended 2.1 percent higher at 3,617 rupees per 100 kg.
* The July rapeseed contract rose 1.2 percent to 4,185 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
* Indian sugar futures traded down on profit-taking due to ample supplies in spot markets.
* The key October contract was quoted 0.1 percent down at 2,215 rupees per 100 kg
CORN, WHEAT
* The July corn contract was down 0.1 percent at 1,146 rupees per 100 kg, on profit-taking.
* The July wheat contract nudged up 0.1 percent at 1,487 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.1687 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
HONG KONG Tianjin Quanjian have denied Chelsea striker Diego Costa has agreed a deal to move to the Chinese Super League after reports in Spain claimed the Brazil-born forward would move to China for a record-breaking $100m transfer fee in the close season.