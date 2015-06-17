NEW DELHI, June 17 Indian soy futures rose on Wednesday amid fresh buying, taking cues from the firmness in global crude oil prices that promised higher demand for biofuels.

* Strong demand and falling stockpiles in the United States pushed up crude oil prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended flat as investors grew uncertain over the implementation of palm levies in the world's No 1 producer Indonesia.

* Rapeseed futures reflected the sentiment in soy futures and received support due to lower arrivals in spot markets.

* At 0105 GMT, the key August soyoil contract rose 0.5 percent at 591 rupees ($9.21) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* August soybean futures ended 2.1 percent higher at 3,617 rupees per 100 kg.

* The July rapeseed contract rose 1.2 percent to 4,185 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures traded down on profit-taking due to ample supplies in spot markets.

* The key October contract was quoted 0.1 percent down at 2,215 rupees per 100 kg

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract was down 0.1 percent at 1,146 rupees per 100 kg, on profit-taking.

* The July wheat contract nudged up 0.1 percent at 1,487 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.1687 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)