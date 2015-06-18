NEW DELHI, June 18 Indian soybean futures fell on Thursday amid profit-taking as the monsoon rains improved after a weak start, boosting planting prospects for the main summer sown oilseed corp.

* The monsoon rains were surplus by a fifth over the average until June 17, registering healthy spread over the soybean growing belt.

* The arrival of the monsoon after a delayed onset over the southern Kerala coast has resulted in 10 percent surplus rainfall so far in the season.

* The rainfall outlook for the next couple days over the central belt is also expected to be good, aiding the sowing of summer crops including soybean.

* Soyoil futures tracked sentiment in rival palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell over 2 percent in the biggest drop in three months as the ringgit advanced and competing soyoil markets overseas weighed on sentiment.

* Rapeseed reflected the sentiment in soy futures.

* The key August soybean futures ended 1.3 percent lower at 3,568 rupees ($56) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* At 0118 GMT, the key August soyoil contract fell 0.9 percent at 583 rupees per 10 kg.

* The July rapeseed contract fell 1.5 percent to 4,121 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures traded down on profit-taking on ample supplies in spot markets.

* The key October contract was quoted 0.1 percent down at 2,183 rupees per 100 kg

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract was down 0.3 percent at 1,150 rupees per 100 kg, on profit-taking.

* The July wheat contract down 0.4 percent at 1,481 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 63.7523 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)