NEW DELHI, June 18 Indian soybean futures fell
on Thursday amid profit-taking as the monsoon rains improved
after a weak start, boosting planting prospects for the main
summer sown oilseed corp.
* The monsoon rains were surplus by a fifth over the average
until June 17, registering healthy spread over the soybean
growing belt.
* The arrival of the monsoon after a delayed onset over the
southern Kerala coast has resulted in 10 percent surplus
rainfall so far in the season.
* The rainfall outlook for the next couple days over the
central belt is also expected to be good, aiding the sowing of
summer crops including soybean.
* Soyoil futures tracked sentiment in rival palm oil.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell over 2 percent in the
biggest drop in three months as the ringgit advanced and
competing soyoil markets overseas weighed on sentiment.
* Rapeseed reflected the sentiment in soy futures.
* The key August soybean futures ended 1.3 percent
lower at 3,568 rupees ($56) per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange.
* At 0118 GMT, the key August soyoil contract fell
0.9 percent at 583 rupees per 10 kg.
* The July rapeseed contract fell 1.5 percent to
4,121 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
* Indian sugar futures traded down on profit-taking on ample
supplies in spot markets.
* The key October contract was quoted 0.1 percent
down at 2,183 rupees per 100 kg
CORN, WHEAT
* The July corn contract was down 0.3 percent at
1,150 rupees per 100 kg, on profit-taking.
* The July wheat contract down 0.4 percent at 1,481
rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 63.7523 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)