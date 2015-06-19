NEW DELHI, June 19 Indian soybean futures fell
on Friday as improvement in the monsoon resulted in better than
expected coverage of the main oilseed crop.
* The rainfall outlook for the next couple of days over the
central belt is expected to be good, aiding the sowing of summer
crops including soybean.
* Soyoil futures tracked sentiment in rival palm oil.
* Malaysian palm oil futures recovered after hitting
three-week lows on Friday as the ringgit eased, although steep
losses earlier this week dragged the tropical oil to its second
straight weekly loss.
* Rapeseed reflected the sentiment in soy futures and fell
on profit-taking.
* The key August soybean futures ended 1.3 percent
lower at 3,507 rupees ($55.25) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* At 1255 GMT, the key August soyoil contract fell
1.7 percent to 579 rupees per 10 kg.
* The July rapeseed contract fell 1.3 percent to
4,068 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
* Indian sugar futures traded weak on ample supplies.
* The key October contract was quoted 1.1 percent
down at 2,168 rupees per 100 kg
CORN, WHEAT
* The July corn contract was down 0.8 percent at
1,140 rupees per 100 kg, on profit-taking.
* The July wheat contract down 0.4 percent at 1,475
rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 63.48 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)