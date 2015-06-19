NEW DELHI, June 19 Indian soybean futures fell on Friday as improvement in the monsoon resulted in better than expected coverage of the main oilseed crop.

* The rainfall outlook for the next couple of days over the central belt is expected to be good, aiding the sowing of summer crops including soybean.

* Soyoil futures tracked sentiment in rival palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures recovered after hitting three-week lows on Friday as the ringgit eased, although steep losses earlier this week dragged the tropical oil to its second straight weekly loss.

* Rapeseed reflected the sentiment in soy futures and fell on profit-taking.

* The key August soybean futures ended 1.3 percent lower at 3,507 rupees ($55.25) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* At 1255 GMT, the key August soyoil contract fell 1.7 percent to 579 rupees per 10 kg.

* The July rapeseed contract fell 1.3 percent to 4,068 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures traded weak on ample supplies.

* The key October contract was quoted 1.1 percent down at 2,168 rupees per 100 kg

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract was down 0.8 percent at 1,140 rupees per 100 kg, on profit-taking.

* The July wheat contract down 0.4 percent at 1,475 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 63.48 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)