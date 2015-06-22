MUMBAI, June 22 Indian soybean futures fell on Monday to their lowest level in nearly three months on a forecast of higher production, while rapeseed and soyoil dropped following weakness in Malaysian palm oil.

* Indian soybean production is likely to jump just over 10 percent in 2015 from a year earlier to more than 10 million tonnes, boosted by ample monsoon rains.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in over three weeks on Monday as the ringgit nudged up and lacklustre exports in the first 20 days of the month signalled dwindling demand for the edible oil.

* August soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.5 percent lower at 3,454 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from 3,408 rupees earlier, the lowest level since March 30.

* The July rapeseed contract eased 0.9 percent to 4,032 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1225 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was down 0.34 percent at 579.80 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher as few mills managed to sign white sugar exports deals.

* Indian sugar mills have contracted to export 50,000 tonnes of white sugar to Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan at $340-$345 a tonne, free-on-board, trade sources said, the first major deal in the past few months.

* The key October contract was quoted 0.32 percent higher at 2,167 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract was down 0.35 percent at 1,135 rupees per 100 kg, having hit a contract low of 1,113 rupees earlier in the day.

* The July wheat contract closed down 0.7 percent at 1,465 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)