MUMBAI, June 22 Indian soybean futures fell on
Monday to their lowest level in nearly three months on a
forecast of higher production, while rapeseed and soyoil dropped
following weakness in Malaysian palm oil.
* Indian soybean production is likely to jump just over 10
percent in 2015 from a year earlier to more than 10 million
tonnes, boosted by ample monsoon rains.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in over
three weeks on Monday as the ringgit nudged up and lacklustre
exports in the first 20 days of the month signalled dwindling
demand for the edible oil.
* August soybean futures on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.5 percent lower at 3,454 rupees
per 100 kg, recovering from 3,408 rupees earlier, the lowest
level since March 30.
* The July rapeseed contract eased 0.9 percent to
4,032 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1225 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was
down 0.34 percent at 579.80 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged higher as few mills managed to
sign white sugar exports deals.
* Indian sugar mills have contracted to export 50,000 tonnes
of white sugar to Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan and
Turkmenistan at $340-$345 a tonne, free-on-board, trade sources
said, the first major deal in the past few months.
* The key October contract was quoted 0.32 percent
higher at 2,167 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The July corn contract was down 0.35 percent at
1,135 rupees per 100 kg, having hit a contract low of 1,113
rupees earlier in the day.
* The July wheat contract closed down 0.7 percent at
1,465 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)