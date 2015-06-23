MUMBAI, June 23 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday on bargain buying, driven by thin supplies of oilseeds in local spot markets, though forecast of higher soybean production capped the upside.

* Indian soybean production is likely to jump just over 10 percent in 2015 from a year earlier to more than 10 million tonnes, boosted by ample monsoon rains.

* The key August soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.84 percent higher at 3,483 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,408 rupees in the previous session, the lowest since March 30.

* The July rapeseed contract rose 0.84 percent to 4,066 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1213 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was up 0.05 percent at 580.50 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose as few mills managed to sign white sugar exports deals.

* Indian sugar mills have contracted to export 50,000 tonnes of white sugar to Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan at $340-$345 a tonne, free-on-board, the first major deal in the past few months.

* The key October contract was quoted 0.96 percent higher at 2,205 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract was up 0.44 percent at 1,143 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 1,113 rupees in the previous session.

* The July wheat contract closed 0.5 percent higher at 1,472 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)