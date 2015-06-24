MUMBAI, June 24 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil prices, while soybeans dropped on expectations of higher production.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in a week on Wednesday as the ringgit dipped, making the ringgit-denominated palm feedstock cheaper for overseas customers.

* Indian soybean production is likely to jump just over 10 percent in 2015 from a year earlier to more than 10 million tonnes, boosted by ample monsoon rains.

* The key August soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.9 percent lower at 3,451 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,408 rupees earlier in the week, the lowest since March 30.

* The July rapeseed contract rose 0.6 percent to 4,090 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1153 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was up 0.6 percent at 584.20 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended gains as few mills managed to sign white sugar exports deals.

* Indian sugar mills have contracted to export 50,000 tonnes of white sugar to Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan at $340-$345 a tonne, free-on-board, the first major deal in the past few months.

* The key October contract was quoted 1 percent higher at 2,236 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract was down 0.61 percent at 1,140 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 1,113 rupees earlier this week.

* Indian flour millers and global trading companies have sewn up deals to import 500,000 tonnes of premium Australian wheat since March, the biggest such purchases in more than a decade despite surplus stocks at home.

* The July wheat contract closed 0.14 percent lower at 1,470 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)