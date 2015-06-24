MUMBAI, June 24 Indian soyoil and rapeseed
futures rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil
prices, while soybeans dropped on expectations of higher
production.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in a week
on Wednesday as the ringgit dipped, making the
ringgit-denominated palm feedstock cheaper for overseas
customers.
* Indian soybean production is likely to jump just over 10
percent in 2015 from a year earlier to more than 10 million
tonnes, boosted by ample monsoon rains.
* The key August soybean futures contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.9 percent
lower at 3,451 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,408 rupees
earlier in the week, the lowest since March 30.
* The July rapeseed contract rose 0.6 percent to
4,090 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1153 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was up
0.6 percent at 584.20 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures extended gains as few mills managed to
sign white sugar exports deals.
* Indian sugar mills have contracted to export 50,000 tonnes
of white sugar to Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan and
Turkmenistan at $340-$345 a tonne, free-on-board, the first
major deal in the past few months.
* The key October contract was quoted 1 percent
higher at 2,236 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The July corn contract was down 0.61 percent at
1,140 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 1,113
rupees earlier this week.
* Indian flour millers and global trading companies have
sewn up deals to import 500,000 tonnes of premium Australian
wheat since March, the biggest such purchases in more than a
decade despite surplus stocks at home.
* The July wheat contract closed 0.14 percent lower
at 1,470 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)