NEW DELHI, June 25 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Thursday, tracking overseas markets where palm oil futures fell after scaling a one-week high.

* Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Thursday, retreating from a one-week high as investors turned cautious over fading export demand, though a weak ringgit currency limited losses.

* Indian soybean production is likely to jump just over 10 percent in 2015 from a year earlier to more than 10 million tonnes, boosted by ample monsoon rains.

* The key August soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.2 percent lower at 3,444 rupees per 100 kg.

* The July rapeseed contract rose 0.9 percent to 4,129 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1245 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was down 0.25 percent at 585 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were unchanged as a few mills managed to sign white sugar export deals, a move that will help cut large stockpiles at home.

* Indian sugar mills have contracted to export 50,000 tonnes of white sugar to Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan at $340-$345 a tonne, free-on-board, the first major deal in the past few months.

* The key October contract was unchanged at 2,857 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract was down 0.26 percent at 1,143 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian flour millers and global trading companies have sewn up deals to import 500,000 tonnes of premium Australian wheat since March, the biggest such purchases in more than a decade despite surplus stocks at home.

* The July wheat contract closed unchanged at 1,470 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)