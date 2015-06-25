NEW DELHI, June 25 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures fell on Thursday, tracking overseas markets where palm
oil futures fell after scaling a one-week high.
* Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Thursday,
retreating from a one-week high as investors turned cautious
over fading export demand, though a weak ringgit currency
limited losses.
* Indian soybean production is likely to jump just over 10
percent in 2015 from a year earlier to more than 10 million
tonnes, boosted by ample monsoon rains.
* The key August soybean futures contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.2 percent
lower at 3,444 rupees per 100 kg.
* The July rapeseed contract rose 0.9 percent to
4,129 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1245 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was
down 0.25 percent at 585 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures were unchanged as a few mills managed
to sign white sugar export deals, a move that will help cut
large stockpiles at home.
* Indian sugar mills have contracted to export 50,000 tonnes
of white sugar to Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan and
Turkmenistan at $340-$345 a tonne, free-on-board, the first
major deal in the past few months.
* The key October contract was unchanged at 2,857
rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The July corn contract was down 0.26 percent at
1,143 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian flour millers and global trading companies have
sewn up deals to import 500,000 tonnes of premium Australian
wheat since March, the biggest such purchases in more than a
decade despite surplus stocks at home.
* The July wheat contract closed unchanged at 1,470
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)