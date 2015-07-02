MUMBAI, July 2 Indian oilseeds futures eased on Thursday on profit-taking and weak exports demand for oilmeals, while soyoil edged higher on thin supplies.

* The key August soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.5 percent lower at 3,626 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,689 rupees in the previous session, its highest level since June 18.

* The July rapeseed contract fell 0.5 percent to 4,231 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1215 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was up 0.2 percent at 585.70 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on an improvement in exports and concerns that poor rainfall in top producing Maharashtra state could hit output in the next season.

* Indian sugar mills have contracted to export 50,000 tonnes of white sugar to Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan at $340-$345 a tonne, free-on-board, the first major deal in the past few months.

* The key October contract was quoted 0.14 percent higher at 2,194 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract was down 0.92 percent at 1,191 rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract closed 0.6 percent up at 1,495 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian flour millers and global trading companies have sewn up deals to import 500,000 tonnes of premium Australian wheat since March, the biggest such purchases in more than a decade despite surplus stocks at home. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)