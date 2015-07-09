NEW DELHI, July 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures climbed on Thursday tracking the Malaysian palm oil contract which rose on expectations of lower output.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Thursday, recovering from the previous session's six-week low amid expectations of lower June production data and an uptick in Asian shares.

* The key August soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.9 percent at 3,492 rupees per 100 kg, while July rapeseed futures closed 0.2 percent higher at 4,143 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1211 GMT, the August soyoil contract was at 579 rupees per 10 kg, up 1 percent.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures were unchanged, as fundamentals remained weak.

* The key October contract closed flat at 2,475 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract rose 1.4 percent due to adverse weather conditions to close at 1,218 rupees per 100 kg, while the front-month July wheat contract was up 0.13 percent at 1,498 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)