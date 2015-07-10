NEW DELHI, July 10 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged up on Friday on low arrivals, with the Malaysian palm oil contract also pushing prices higher.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Friday, extending gains from the previous session after inventories dropped for the first time since February on the back of lower output and a jump in exports in June.

* The key August soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange gained 0.26 percent at 3,501 rupees per 100 kg, while July rapeseed futures ended up 0.48 percent at 4,163 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1241 GMT, the August soyoil contract was at 581 rupees per 10 kg, up 0.09 percent.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures dropped on oversupply of cane and as fundamentals continued to remain weak.

* The key October contract fell 2.2 percent at 2,212 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract fell 0.74 percent due to unfavourable weather conditions to close at 1,215 rupees per 100 kg, while the front-month July wheat contract slipped 0.53 percent to end at 1,490 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)