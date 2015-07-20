NEW DELHI, July 20 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Monday, tracking lower global prices and as improved monsoon rains led to a correction in prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures eased 0.14 percent on Monday, falling for a third consecutive session to their lowest level since July 9 as poor exports and a stronger dollar dragged down the market.

* The key August soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 2.9 percent lower at 3,384 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract shed 0.61 percent to close at 4,208 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1230 GMT, the key August soyoil contract was down 0.51 percent at 574.25 rupees per 10 kg, taking cues from international markets.

SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures dropped, with the key October contract falling 0.90 percent to 2,199 rupees per 100 kg.

* A surge in Indian white crystal sugar sales from huge domestic stocks could drive down the premium for refined white sugar over raw sugar and squeeze refiners' margins.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract edged up 0.16 percent to 1,262 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract ended down 0.46 percent at 1,512 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)