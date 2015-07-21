NEW DELHI, July 21 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged down on Tuesday on good monsoon showers in oilseed growing areas and tracking weak cues from overseas markets.

* Malaysian palm oil edged up, climbing from last session's 1-1/2-week low on expectations of a drop in output due to holidays at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

* India's top soybean producing state, Madhya Pradesh, has been getting heavy rainfall for the last few days.

* "Now, the crop badly needs sunshine. More rainfall could adversely affect productivity," Davish Jain, the chairman of the Soybean Processors Association of India, told Reuters.

* The key August soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange shed 0.38 percent to close at 3,371 rupees ($53.01) per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract ended down 0.24 percent at 4,198 rupees per 100 kg.

* Short-covering aided soyoil futures, with the key August contract up 0.5 percent at 577 rupees per 10 kg at 1203 GMT.

SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures fell on ample supplies and tracking an overnight drop in global prices.

* On Monday, New York raw sugar futures sank more than 4 percent, their biggest tumble in two months, on the strong U.S. dollar, abundant supplies and in reaction to a sharp reduction in speculators' bearish position.

* The key October contract was quoted 0.55 percent lower at 2,184 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract rose 0.63 percent to 1,270 rupees per 100 kg on unfavourable monsoon rains, while the August wheat contract dropped 0.79 percent to 1,500 rupees per 100 kg on ample supplies. ($1 = 63.5872 Indian rupees)

