NEW DELHI, July 21 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures edged down on Tuesday on good monsoon showers in oilseed
growing areas and tracking weak cues from overseas markets.
* Malaysian palm oil edged up, climbing from last session's
1-1/2-week low on expectations of a drop in output due to
holidays at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
* India's top soybean producing state, Madhya Pradesh, has
been getting heavy rainfall for the last few days.
* "Now, the crop badly needs sunshine. More rainfall could
adversely affect productivity," Davish Jain, the chairman of
the Soybean Processors Association of India, told Reuters.
* The key August soybean futures on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange shed 0.38 percent to close at
3,371 rupees ($53.01) per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed
contract ended down 0.24 percent at 4,198 rupees per 100
kg.
* Short-covering aided soyoil futures, with the key August
contract up 0.5 percent at 577 rupees per 10 kg at 1203
GMT.
SUGAR
* Indian sugar futures fell on ample supplies and tracking
an overnight drop in global prices.
* On Monday, New York raw sugar futures sank more than 4
percent, their biggest tumble in two months, on the strong U.S.
dollar, abundant supplies and in reaction to a sharp reduction
in speculators' bearish position.
* The key October contract was quoted 0.55 percent
lower at 2,184 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The August corn contract rose 0.63 percent to
1,270 rupees per 100 kg on unfavourable monsoon rains, while the
August wheat contract dropped 0.79 percent to 1,500
rupees per 100 kg on ample supplies. ($1 = 63.5872 Indian
rupees)
(Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)