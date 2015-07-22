NEW DELHI, July 22 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures slipped on Wednesday as monsoon picked up in oilseed
growing areas and tracking weak global prices.
* Malaysian palm oil pulled back from a one-week high on
Wednesday, with traders saying they expected an increase in
production in the third quarter that could eliminate any
shortage of the edible oil resulting from low output in July.
* The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the country's
top producer of soybean, has received heavy showers in the past
few days.
* The key August soybean futures on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.33 percent to 3,360
rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract
closed 0.40 percent lower at 4,181 rupees per 100 kg.
* Improving stock led to a decline in the key August Soyoil
futures which fell 0.39 percent to 576 rupees per 10 kg
at 1221 GMT.
SUGAR
* Indian sugar futures fell on ample supplies, steady demand
of the sweetener in the market and as fundamentals remained
weak.
* On Wednesday, raw sugar edged up as the market
consolidated after falling sharply last week, keeping its
short-term focus on Brazilian production data expected to be
issued later this week.
* The key October contract was quoted 0.78 percent
down at 2,167 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The August corn contract gained 0.39 percent to
1,275 rupees per 100 kg on unfavourable monsoon rains, while the
August wheat contract added 0.33 percent at 1,505 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)