NEW DELHI, July 22 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures slipped on Wednesday as monsoon picked up in oilseed growing areas and tracking weak global prices.

* Malaysian palm oil pulled back from a one-week high on Wednesday, with traders saying they expected an increase in production in the third quarter that could eliminate any shortage of the edible oil resulting from low output in July.

* The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the country's top producer of soybean, has received heavy showers in the past few days.

* The key August soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.33 percent to 3,360 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract closed 0.40 percent lower at 4,181 rupees per 100 kg.

* Improving stock led to a decline in the key August Soyoil futures which fell 0.39 percent to 576 rupees per 10 kg at 1221 GMT.

SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures fell on ample supplies, steady demand of the sweetener in the market and as fundamentals remained weak.

* On Wednesday, raw sugar edged up as the market consolidated after falling sharply last week, keeping its short-term focus on Brazilian production data expected to be issued later this week.

* The key October contract was quoted 0.78 percent down at 2,167 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract gained 0.39 percent to 1,275 rupees per 100 kg on unfavourable monsoon rains, while the August wheat contract added 0.33 percent at 1,505 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)