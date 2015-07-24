NEW DELHI, July 24 Indian soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a five-session losing streak on bargain-buying, while rapeseed and soyoil gained on a weaker rupee.

* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and also raises margins of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Friday.

* Malaysian palm oil futures inched lower, falling for a third straight session as quiet trading continued following the Muslim fasting month holiday period.

* The key August soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.70 percent to 3,309 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It's a technical recovery. The prices have corrected quite drastically, right from 3,400 till almost 3,100," said Faiyaz Hudani, associate vice president at Kotak Commodity Services.

* The August rapeseed contract gained 0.51 percent to 4,151 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil future contract edged up 0.51 percent to 574 rupees per 10 kg at 1229 GMT as edible oils continued to trade in a narrow range.

SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures rose on a weaker rupee, with the key October contract higher 0.77 percent at 2,214 rupees per 100 kg.

* India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the sixth straight year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract added 0.32 percent at 1,269 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract rose 0.53 percent to 1,512 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)