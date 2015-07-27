NEW DELHI, July 27 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Monday, tracking bearish trends in international markets, and as improved rainfall led to higher sowing in oilseed growing regions.

* Malaysian palm oil futures declined for a fourth straight session on Monday to their lowest in nearly three weeks as traders sold positions after data showed exports fell this month, and as competing oil markets weighed on prices.

* The key August soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.54 percent to 3,258 rupees per 100 kg, while August rapeseed futures lost 0.84 percent to 4,116 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract was down 0.62 percent at 566 rupees per 10 kg at 1224 GMT as edible oils continued to track global prices and a wider selloff in the local agri-commodities market.

SUGAR

* The key October sugar contract fell 0.64 percent to 2,184 rupees per 100 kg on ample supplies of the sweetener.

* India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the sixth straight year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract edged lower 0.08 percent to 1,268 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract added 0.13 percent to 1,514 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)