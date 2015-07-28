NEW DELHI, July 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures settled higher on Tuesday, as traders covered their
short positions and monsoon rains diminished slightly in
oilseeds growing areas.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday for a fifth
straight session to their lowest in three months, reflecting
weakness in competing markets and declines in commodities
globally, although a weak ringgit provided some support.
* The key August soybean futures contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange gained 0.8 percent
to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg, while August rapeseed futures
rose 0.63 percent to 4,142 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key August soyoil contract was up 0.28 percent
to 567 rupees per 10 kg at 1224 GMT.
SUGAR
* The key October sugar contract was quoted 0.87
percent higher at 2,193 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fundamentals are still weak, but it may consolidate for
some time in this range," said Chowda Reddy, associate
vice-president at Inditrade.
* "India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after
Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the sixth straight
year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas.
CORN, WHEAT
* The August corn contract edged lower 0.63 percent
to 1,255 rupees per 100 kg on extended profit-taking and
unfavourable rains in corn growing regions, while the August
wheat contract rose 0.73 percent to 1,525 rupees per 100
kg.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)