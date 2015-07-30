(Corrects paragraph six to say Chowda Reddy is assistant vice-president, not associate vice-president)

NEW DELHI, July 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures settled higher on Tuesday, as traders covered their short positions and monsoon rains diminished slightly in oilseeds growing areas.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday for a fifth straight session to their lowest in three months, reflecting weakness in competing markets and declines in commodities globally, although a weak ringgit provided some support.

* The key August soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange gained 0.8 percent to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg, while August rapeseed futures rose 0.63 percent to 4,142 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract was up 0.28 percent to 567 rupees per 10 kg at 1224 GMT.

SUGAR

* The key October sugar contract was quoted 0.87 percent higher at 2,193 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fundamentals are still weak, but it may consolidate for some time in this range," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade.

* "India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the sixth straight year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract edged lower 0.63 percent to 1,255 rupees per 100 kg on extended profit-taking and unfavourable rains in corn growing regions, while the August wheat contract rose 0.73 percent to 1,525 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)