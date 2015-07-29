NEW DELHI, July 29 Indian soybean futures edged
lower on Wednesday as the overall trend for the oilseed's
contract remained weak with traders awaiting the monsoon's
progress in August, while rapeseed rose marginally on support
buying.
* Malaysian palm oil futures hit fresh three-month lows on
Wednesday, reversing a brief respite in a sixth-straight day of
declines during morning trading, as concerns over export demand
outlook for the edible oil triggered prices to fall further.
* The key August soybean futures contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.21 percent to
3,277 rupees per 100 kg, while August rapeseed futures
ended up 0.24 percent to 4,152 rupees per 100 kg.
* "I think it (soybean) will stabilise for some time in this
range. Now we need to see how the monsoon progresses in the next
month," said Chowda Reddy, associate vice-president at
Inditrade.
* The key August soyoil contract was down 0.07
percent to 568.55 rupees per 10 kg at 1224 GMT.
SUGAR
* The key October sugar contract was quoted 0.14
percent higher at 2,187 rupees per 100 kg on short-covering,
even as fundamentals remained weak on ample supplies of the
sweetener.
CORN, WHEAT
* The August corn contract rose 0.24 percent to
1,258 rupees per 100 kg as traders remained bullish, while the
August wheat contract closed unchanged at 1,525 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)