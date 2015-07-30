(Corrects paragraph four to say Chowda Reddy is assistant vice president, not associate vice-president)

NEW DELHI, July 29 Indian soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday as the overall trend for the oilseed's contract remained weak with traders awaiting the monsoon's progress in August, while rapeseed rose marginally on support buying.

* Malaysian palm oil futures hit fresh three-month lows on Wednesday, reversing a brief respite in a sixth-straight day of declines during morning trading, as concerns over export demand outlook for the edible oil triggered prices to fall further.

* The key August soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.21 percent to 3,277 rupees per 100 kg, while August rapeseed futures ended up 0.24 percent to 4,152 rupees per 100 kg.

* "I think it (soybean) will stabilise for some time in this range. Now we need to see how the monsoon progresses in the next month," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade.

* The key August soyoil contract was down 0.07 percent to 568.55 rupees per 10 kg at 1224 GMT.

SUGAR

* The key October sugar contract was quoted 0.14 percent higher at 2,187 rupees per 100 kg on short-covering, even as fundamentals remained weak on ample supplies of the sweetener.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract rose 0.24 percent to 1,258 rupees per 100 kg as traders remained bullish, while the August wheat contract closed unchanged at 1,525 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)