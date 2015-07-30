NEW DELHI, July 30 Indian soybean futures edged up on Thursday due to short-covering and patchy rains in some areas, while rapeseed gained on lower supplies at the fag end of the season.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended up after earlier hitting a new three-month low, tracking other vegetable oils, as traders waited for fresh cues and monthly export data due soon.

* The key August soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.46 percent to 3,292 rupees per 100 kg.

* The soybean producing regions of the western state of Maharashtra have received scanty rainfall in the past few days.

* The August rapeseed futures ended up 0.53 percent at 4,174 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract was higher 0.61 percent at 574 rupees per 10 kg at 1217 GMT.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures rose to a two-week high on value-buying, with the key October contract quoted 1.32 percent higher at 2,231 rupees per 100 kg, even as fundamentals remained weak on ample supplies of the sweetener.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract rose 0.40 percent to 1,260 rupees per 100 kg on poor rains in maize-growing areas, while the August wheat contract shed 0.20 percent to 1,522 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)