NEW DELHI Aug 7 Indian soyoil and soybean futures rose on Friday on short-covering and scanty rainfall in key areas, while rapeseed fell on higher supply.

* Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Friday, flirting with their near 11-month lows on demand concerns ahead of trade data due next week, to end their sixth straight week of losses, the contract's longest weekly losing streak since August 2008.

* The key August soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.55 percent to 3,113 rupees per 100 kg.

* The August rapeseed futures ended down 1 percent at 4,062 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract was higher 0.37 percent at 569 rupees per 10 kg at 1240 GMT.

SUGAR

* The key October contract was unchanged at 2,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to bring in rules to make it compulsory for sugar mills to export millions of tonnes of surplus supplies to support local prices, sources said, in a move that could quell growing anger among farmers but add to a glut on global markets.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract fell 0.08 percent to 1,231 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract gained 0.87 percent to 1,504 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)