NEW DELHI Aug 10 Indian soyoil and soybean futures rose on Monday due to patchy rains in some key growing areas, shrugging off gains in the overseas palm oil market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ticked lower on Monday, extending losses into a seventh week as traders remained cautious over trade and production data released on Monday, despite signs that shipments from the world's second-largest producer increased this month.

* The August soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.09 percent to 3,147 rupees per 100 kg.

* August rapeseed futures ended down 0.15 percent at 4,056 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract was higher 1.07 percent at 578 rupees per 10 kg at 1240 GMT.

SUGAR

* The key October contract was up 3.87 percent at 2,418 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to bring in rules to make it compulsory for sugar mills to export millions of tonnes of surplus supplies to support local prices, sources said, in a move that could quell growing anger among farmers but add to a glut in global markets.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract rose 0.41 percent to 1,236 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract lost 0.40 percent to 1,498 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)