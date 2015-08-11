NEW DELHI Aug 11 Indian soybean futures rose on Tuesday on short-covering and scanty rainfall in key growing regions, tracking modest gains in overseas palm oil markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday after the ringgit weakened to fresh 17-year lows, but remained not far off their 11-month troughs as recent data showed tepid demand for the edible oil, traders said.

* The August soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.73 percent higher at 3,170 rupees per 100 kg.

* August rapeseed futures rose 0.54 percent to 4,078 rupees per 100 kg on value buying.

* "Rapeseed is fairly bullish because this is lean season. It will take support from soybean also," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade.

* The key August soyoil contract was flat at 577.35 rupees per 10 kg at 1241 GMT.

SUGAR

* The key October contract for sugar fell 2.48 percent to 2,361 rupees per 100 kg as investors booked profits.

* India is likely to bring in rules to make it compulsory for sugar mills to export millions of tonnes of surplus supplies to support local prices, sources said, in a move that could quell growing anger among farmers but add to a glut in global markets.

CORN, WHEAT

* The August corn contract was up 0.97 percent at 1,248 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract dropped 0.80 percent to 1,486 rupees per 100 kg on ample supplies of the grain. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)