NEW DELHI Aug 13 Indian soybean futures inched
higher on Thursday on short-covering even as sentiment remained
weak for most of the session while soyoil ended almost
unchanged.
* Malaysian palm oil futures posted their biggest gain in
more than three weeks on Thursday, tracking a recovery in the
soy market, as buyers were tempted back after by market
weakness.
* The October soybean futures contract <0#NSB:> on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.29
percent at 3,128 rupees per 100 kg.
* September rapeseed futures slipped 0.19 percent to 4,173
rupees per 100 kg on profit-booking.
* October soyoil futures <0#NSO:> eased 0.04 percent to
562.05 rupees per 10 kg at 0109 GMT as sentiment was hit after
bearish U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts.
SUGAR
* The key October contract was flat at 2,316 rupees
per 100 kg as investors awaited fresh triggers from the
government.
* India is likely to bring in rules to make it compulsory
for sugar mills to export millions of tonnes of surplus supplies
to support local prices, sources said, in a move that could
quell growing anger among farmers but add to a glut in global
markets.
CORN, WHEAT
* On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, the
September corn contract was up 0.16 percent at 1,287 rupees per
100 kg, while the September wheat contract fell 0.72 percent to
1,511 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)