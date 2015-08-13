NEW DELHI Aug 13 Indian soybean futures inched higher on Thursday on short-covering even as sentiment remained weak for most of the session while soyoil ended almost unchanged.

* Malaysian palm oil futures posted their biggest gain in more than three weeks on Thursday, tracking a recovery in the soy market, as buyers were tempted back after by market weakness.

* The October soybean futures contract <0#NSB:> on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.29 percent at 3,128 rupees per 100 kg.

* September rapeseed futures slipped 0.19 percent to 4,173 rupees per 100 kg on profit-booking.

* October soyoil futures <0#NSO:> eased 0.04 percent to 562.05 rupees per 10 kg at 0109 GMT as sentiment was hit after bearish U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts.

SUGAR

* The key October contract was flat at 2,316 rupees per 100 kg as investors awaited fresh triggers from the government.

* India is likely to bring in rules to make it compulsory for sugar mills to export millions of tonnes of surplus supplies to support local prices, sources said, in a move that could quell growing anger among farmers but add to a glut in global markets.

CORN, WHEAT

* On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, the September corn contract was up 0.16 percent at 1,287 rupees per 100 kg, while the September wheat contract fell 0.72 percent to 1,511 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)