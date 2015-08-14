New Delhi Aug 14 Indian oilseed futures closed lower on Friday due to higher imports of vegetable oil in July, while soyoil edged up on festive demand.

* India imported 36 percent more vegetable oils in July from a year ago at 1.5 million tonnes, the biggest monthly rise since 1994 when the world's No. 1 importer of the cooking medium allowed duty-free purchases, a leading industry body said.

* The October soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.48 percent to 3,113 rupees per 100 kg.

* September rapeseed futures shed 0.22 percent to close at 4,164 rupees per 100 kg on profit-booking.

* October soyoil futures gained 0.46 percent to 563.35 rupees per 10 kg at 1256 GMT on extended short-covering and rising demand ahead of the festive season.

SUGAR

* The key October sugar futures were 1.73 percent higher at 2,347 rupees per 100 kg at 1302 GMT, as investors awaited fresh support from the government. The contract earlier rose to a three-month high of 2,355 rupees.

CORN, WHEAT

* The key September corn contract rose 1.17 percent to 1,302 rupees per 100 kg because of patchy rains in key producing areas after rising to a three-week high of 1,303 rupees earlier in the session.

* The September wheat futures added 0.20 percent to end at 1,514 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)