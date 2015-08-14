New Delhi Aug 14 Indian oilseed futures closed
lower on Friday due to higher imports of vegetable oil in July,
while soyoil edged up on festive demand.
* India imported 36 percent more vegetable oils in July from
a year ago at 1.5 million tonnes, the biggest monthly rise since
1994 when the world's No. 1 importer of the cooking medium
allowed duty-free purchases, a leading industry body
said.
* The October soybean futures contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.48 percent to
3,113 rupees per 100 kg.
* September rapeseed futures shed 0.22 percent to
close at 4,164 rupees per 100 kg on profit-booking.
* October soyoil futures gained 0.46 percent to
563.35 rupees per 10 kg at 1256 GMT on extended short-covering
and rising demand ahead of the festive season.
SUGAR
* The key October sugar futures were 1.73 percent
higher at 2,347 rupees per 100 kg at 1302 GMT, as investors
awaited fresh support from the government. The contract earlier
rose to a three-month high of 2,355 rupees.
CORN, WHEAT
* The key September corn contract rose 1.17 percent
to 1,302 rupees per 100 kg because of patchy rains in key
producing areas after rising to a three-week high of 1,303
rupees earlier in the session.
* The September wheat futures added 0.20 percent to
end at 1,514 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)