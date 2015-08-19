MUMBAI Aug 19 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
fell on Wednesday, following a drop in edible oil prices
overseas and on a stronger rupee.
* Malaysian palm oil futures eased 1.2 percent on Wednesday
as weak crude and competitive vegetable oils weighed on prices
of the tropical oil.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and trim
returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Wednesday.
* The key October soybean futures contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.66 percent
lower at 3,140 rupees per 100 kg, while the September rapeseed
contract ended unchanged at 4,200 rupees per 100 kg.
* The. U.S. soybean futures lost 1.5 percent on
Tuesday.
* At 1157 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was
down 0.27 percent at 570.10 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged higher on concerns over
production in top producing Maharashtra state and an improvement
in exports.
* The key October contract was quoted 0.56 percent
higher at 2,345 rupees per 100 kg.
* India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after
Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the sixth straight
year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas.
CORN, WHEAT
* The September corn contract rose 0.91 percent to
1,324 rupees per 100 kg, while the September wheat contract
closed 0.07 percent up at 1,514 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)