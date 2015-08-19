MUMBAI Aug 19 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Wednesday, following a drop in edible oil prices overseas and on a stronger rupee.

* Malaysian palm oil futures eased 1.2 percent on Wednesday as weak crude and competitive vegetable oils weighed on prices of the tropical oil.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and trim returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Wednesday.

* The key October soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.66 percent lower at 3,140 rupees per 100 kg, while the September rapeseed contract ended unchanged at 4,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* The. U.S. soybean futures lost 1.5 percent on Tuesday.

* At 1157 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was down 0.27 percent at 570.10 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on concerns over production in top producing Maharashtra state and an improvement in exports.

* The key October contract was quoted 0.56 percent higher at 2,345 rupees per 100 kg.

* India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the sixth straight year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas.

CORN, WHEAT

* The September corn contract rose 0.91 percent to 1,324 rupees per 100 kg, while the September wheat contract closed 0.07 percent up at 1,514 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)