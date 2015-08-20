MUMBAI Aug 20 Indian soybean futures fell on
Thursday on sluggish exports demand for soymeal, while soyoil
and rapeseed rose on a weak rupee and thin supplies.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive. The rupee
fell on Thursday.
* The key October soybean futures contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.5 percent
lower at 3,125 rupees per 100 kg, while the September rapeseed
contract rose 1.2 percent to 4,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's oilmeal exports in July plunged 86 percent from a
year earlier to 18,410 tonnes as south Asian countries trimmed
purchases of expensive Indian rapeseed meal and
soymeal.
* At 1149 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was
up 0.53 percent at 572.60 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell on ample supplies and subdued
demand.
* India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after
Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the sixth straight
year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas.
* The key October contract was quoted 0.51 percent
lower at 2,326 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The September corn contract rose 1 percent to
1,337 rupees per 100 kg, while the September wheat contract
closed 0.13 percent down at 1,512 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)