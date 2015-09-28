NEW DELHI, Sept 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday, in line with global palm oil prices, which climbed for the fifth day to touch a near 15-month high.

* Malaysian palm oil futures climbed for a fifth straight day on Monday to their highest level in almost 15 months, as traders bet on increasing demand, lower supply and declines in the ringgit.

* The key October soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 3.98 percent higher at 3,445 rupees per 100 kg, while the October rapeseed contract gained 3.47 percent to 4,445 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's vegetable oil imports will rise 19 percent to 14 million tonnes this marketing year ending Oct. 30, after weak monsoon rains late last year hit output of rapeseed and other oilseeds.

* At 0113 GMT, the key October soyoil contract rose 1.99 percent to 606 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian October sugar futures were unchanged at 2,502 rupees per 100 kg on ample supplies in the market.

* India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the sixth straight year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas.

CORN, WHEAT

* The October corn contract rose 1.57 percent to 1,425 rupees per 100 kg, while October wheat futures were up 0.5 percent at 1,559 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)