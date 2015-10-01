NEW DELHI Oct 1 Indian rapeseed futures surged to a record high while soybean and soyoil futures gained on Thursday, as expectations of weak soybean production pushed domestic oil futures prices higher.

* Malaysian palm oil futures gained 1.56 percent on Thursday, rising for seven out of eight sessions with prices underpinned by expectations of lower production in October and forecasts of higher purchases by top consumer India.

* The key October soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 2.94 percent up at 3,540 rupees per 100 kg after rising to their highest level since July 15, while the October rapeseed contract jumped 2.97 percent to 4,549 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high of 4,562 rupees.

* India's vegetable oil imports will rise 19 percent to 14 million tonnes this marketing year ending Oct. 30, after weak monsoon rains late last year hit output of rapeseed and other oilseeds.

* At 1228 GMT, the key October soyoil contract gained 1.27 percent to 605.65 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian October sugar contract rose 1.08 percent to 2,517 rupees per 100 kg on forecasts of lower production due to poor rains.

* India's sugar output is likely to fall 5 percent to 27 million tonnes in the upcoming 2015/16 crop season due to poor monsoon rains in states such as Maharashtra.

* Due to lower production, "in the short term you can expect further upside," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade.

CORN, WHEAT

* The key October corn futures contract edged 0.27 percent higher to 1,474 rupees per 100 kg, while October wheat futures slipped 0.13 percent to 1,552 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)