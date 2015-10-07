NEW DELHI Oct 7 Indian soybean rose to a four-month high and rapeseed gained on Wednesday as exceptions of low soybean yield pushed futures higher.

* The most active November soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 2.82 percent higher at 3,793 rupees per 100 kg. The contract earlier rose to 3,836 rupees, its highest level since June 8.

* The November rapeseed futures tracked soybean, edging up 0.59 percent to 4,806 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soybean output is likely to drop this year as the first back-to-back drought in three decades wilts crops, offseting an increase in acreage.

* At 1243 GMT, the soyoil contract for November delivery was 0.48 percent higher at 624.55 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian December sugar futures gained 2.22 percent to 2,721 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of a fall in cane output in key producing states such as Maharashtra.

CORN, WHEAT

* The October corn futures contract slipped 0.07 percent to close at 1,471 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat futures ended up 0.99 percent to 1,622 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)