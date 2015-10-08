NEW DELHI Oct 8 Indian soybean hit a four-month high as expectations of low crop output continued to boost futures prices while soyoil and sugar fell as investors booked profits.

* The most active November soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 1.74 percent higher at 3,859 rupees per 100 kg, after earlier hitting 3,927 rupees, its highest level since June 5.

* The November rapeseed futures edged up 0.33 percent to 4,822 rupees per 100 kg on limited availability of the oilseed.

* At 1258 GMT, the soyoil contract for November delivery fell 0.58 percent to 617.50 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian December sugar futures were down 0.76 percent, at 2,729 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The October corn futures contract slipped 0.07 percent to close at 1,470 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat futures edged 0.31 percent higher to 1,627 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)