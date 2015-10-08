NEW DELHI Oct 8 Indian soybean hit a four-month
high as expectations of low crop output continued to boost
futures prices while soyoil and sugar fell as investors booked
profits.
* The most active November soybean futures on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 1.74 percent
higher at 3,859 rupees per 100 kg, after earlier hitting 3,927
rupees, its highest level since June 5.
* The November rapeseed futures edged up 0.33
percent to 4,822 rupees per 100 kg on limited availability of
the oilseed.
* At 1258 GMT, the soyoil contract for November
delivery fell 0.58 percent to 617.50 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian December sugar futures were down 0.76
percent, at 2,729 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The October corn futures contract slipped 0.07
percent to close at 1,470 rupees per 100 kg, while November
wheat futures edged 0.31 percent higher to 1,627 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)