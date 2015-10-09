NEW DELHI Oct 9 Indian soybean futures fell on Friday, snapping a five-session winning streak, while rapeseed and soyoil also dropped as investors booked profits.

* The most active November soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 2 percent lower at 3,782 rupees ($58.3) per 100 kg.

* The November rapeseed futures slipped 0.02 percent to 4,821 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1250 GMT, the soyoil contract for November delivery shed 0.02 percent and was trading at 617.25 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

* Indian December sugar futures rose 0.8 percent to 2,760 rupees per 100 kg on lower government estimates for sugar output in the 2015-16 season, while festive season demand also aided market sentiment.

CORN, WHEAT

* The October corn futures contract ended 0.54 percent down at 1,462 rupees per 100 kg, while the November wheat futures contract edged up 0.18 percent to close at 1,630 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.8258 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)