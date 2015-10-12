NEW DELHI Oct 12 Indian oilseeds rose on Monday, with rapeseed futures hitting a record high, on expectations of a drop in domestic soybean yield due to poor rains, and on forecasts of lower output in the United States.

* The most active November soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange gained 0.95 percent to 3,818 rupees ($58.97) per 100 kg.

* The November rapeseed futures contract closed 1.99 percent higher at 4,917 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a life high of 4,955 rupees earlier in the session.

* Analysts said fundamentals for the oilseed remain bullish on scanty rainfall in major growing states such as Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

* At 1230 GMT, the soyoil contract for November delivery was up 1.07 percent at 623.70 rupees per 10 kg on festive demand.

SUGAR

* The December sugar futures slipped 0.07 percent to 2,778 rupees per 100 kg.

* The decline was a price correction and the "overall trend remains bullish," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade.

* Indian sugar futures gained on Friday on lower government estimates for sugar output in the 2015-16 season.

CORN, WHEAT

* The October corn futures contract ended 1.73 percent lower at 1,361 rupees per 100 kg on arrival of the summer crop in the market, while the November wheat futures contract edged up 0.18 percent to close at 1,633 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.7394 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)