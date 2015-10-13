China forex chief says no intention of competitive currency devaluation
BEIJING China has no intention and no need to carry out competitive currency devaluations, the head of the foreign exchange regulator said.
NEW DELHI Oct 13 Indian rapeseed futures hit a record high for the second straight session on Tuesday on expectations of a drop in soybean yield due to scanty rainfall.
* Sentiment was also buoyed after the U.S. government trimmed its forecast for this year's domestic soybean harvests.
* The most active November soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.55 percent to 3,877 rupees per 100 kg.
* The November rapeseed futures ended 1.87 percent higher at 5,009 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 5,066 rupees earlier in the session.
* Analysts said fundamentals for the oilseed remain bullish on scanty rainfall in major growing states such as Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.
* At 1226 GMT, the soyoil contract for November delivery was 1.26 percent higher at 630.90 rupees per 10 kg amid festive demand.
* "The momentum should continue, especially in the short-term, in both bean and mustard. There will be some support in the next couple of days, especially from a weaker rupee also," said Kishore Narne, head (commodity & currency) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
SUGAR
* The key December sugar futures slipped 0.22 percent to 2,760 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The November corn futures fell for a fourth straight session and closed 0.44 percent lower at 1,355 rupees per 100 kg as the summer-sown crop arrives in the market. The November wheat contract was unchanged at 1,633 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW DELHI India launched a communications satellite on Friday for its smaller neighbours to share, part of its efforts to build goodwill in the region and counter Chinese influence, but arch- rival Pakistan said it would stay away from the project.