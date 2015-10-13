NEW DELHI Oct 13 Indian rapeseed futures hit a record high for the second straight session on Tuesday on expectations of a drop in soybean yield due to scanty rainfall.

* Sentiment was also buoyed after the U.S. government trimmed its forecast for this year's domestic soybean harvests.

* The most active November soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.55 percent to 3,877 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November rapeseed futures ended 1.87 percent higher at 5,009 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 5,066 rupees earlier in the session.

* Analysts said fundamentals for the oilseed remain bullish on scanty rainfall in major growing states such as Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

* At 1226 GMT, the soyoil contract for November delivery was 1.26 percent higher at 630.90 rupees per 10 kg amid festive demand.

* "The momentum should continue, especially in the short-term, in both bean and mustard. There will be some support in the next couple of days, especially from a weaker rupee also," said Kishore Narne, head (commodity & currency) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

SUGAR

* The key December sugar futures slipped 0.22 percent to 2,760 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The November corn futures fell for a fourth straight session and closed 0.44 percent lower at 1,355 rupees per 100 kg as the summer-sown crop arrives in the market. The November wheat contract was unchanged at 1,633 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)