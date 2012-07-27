MUMBAI, July 27 Chana futures recovered after falling in the previous two sessions, tracking dull cues from the spot market where demand was poor from retailers and millers, while fears of government curbs weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.1 percent to 4,623 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 70 rupees to 4,705 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures rose as much as 2 percent, recovering from the previous session when they hit a weekly low due to firm world markets, but the upside could be limited in the short term.

* The most-active soybean contract for August delivery on the National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2 percent at 4,729 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-traded soyoil for August delivery was 0.16 percent higher at 788.75 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for August delivery closed up 0.41 percent at 4,431 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 1.85 rupees to 781.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 55 rupees to 4,667 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was flat at 4,325 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures closed flat on Friday as traders resisted taking new positions on concerns that the government could impose restrictions on futures trading and stock limits to curb food inflation.

* The key August contract on NCDEX closed flat at 3,325 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 13 rupees to 3,405 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures in India fell on extended profit-booking by traders and bearish spot cues.

* The August turmeric contract on NCDEX closed down 2.37 percent at 6,116 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 191.5 rupees to 5,606.5 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures closed marginally down.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was little changed at 16,222.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera gained 40 rupees to 16,357 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures closed up due to scant rains in leading pepper cultivating regions, raising concerns over the output of the crop while slack stocks and thin spot supplies also supported the upside.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 0.55 percent to 43,830 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 169 rupees to 42,363 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)