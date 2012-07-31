MUMBAI, July 31 Indian soybean reversed an early trend and ended lower on Tuesday on fears of government intervention to curb rising prices while an increase in sowing area also weighed.

* The most-active soybean contract for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.31 percent lower at 4,370.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-traded soyoil contract for August delivery rose 0.77 percent to close at 784.85 rupees per 10 kg while a rapeseed contract for August delivery ended 0.87 percent higher at 4,326 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 0.55 rupees to 777.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 125 rupees to 4,467 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 130.75 rupees to 4,080 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Area under soybean cultivation has increased due to improved rains in some parts," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended lower in a choppy session as profit-taking following the recent rally outweighed strong demand in spot markets.

* The key September sugar contract on the NCDEX ended 0.12 percent lower at 3,415 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state rose 21.5 rupees to 3,417.5 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures extended gains on a pickup in spot demand due to upcoming festivals amid thin supplies, while concerns over output due to lower rains in regions producing summer-sown pulses also aided sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for August delivery on the NCDEX ended up 2.02 percent at 4,692 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 91.5 rupees to 4,804 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures ended a four-day descent on expectations of lower sowing, after a sharp fall in prices since last year, and on concerns over scant rains in the main cultivating regions.

* The August turmeric contract on NCDEX ended 0.77 percent higher at 5,746 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 43 rupees to 5,263 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down as farmers increased supplies in the domestic market fearing a further drop in prices amid subdued local demand though some export enquiries restricted the downside.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX edged down 0.06 percent to close at 15,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 21 rupees to 15,975 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell to their maximum intra-day levels of 4 percent, tracking a bearish spot market and sluggish overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX fell 4 percent to end at 42,895 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 686 rupees to 42,247 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)