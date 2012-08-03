MUMBAI Aug 3 India's sugar futures hit a new contract high for the third straight session on Friday on strong consumer demand amid fears that the ongoing drought could sharply trim production in the next crop year, beginning on October 1.

* India's monsoon rains in June to September are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office chief said.

* Rains are considered deficient - a drought in layman's terms - if they fall below 90 percent of the 50-year average.

* The key sugar September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.79 percent to end at 3,644 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a fresh contract high at 3,665 rupees.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 44 rupees to 3,625 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Soybean ended higher due to concerns over output following a weak monsoon forecast.

* The most-active soybean for October delivery ended up 2.98 percent at 3,953.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-traded soyoil contract for September delivery closed 0.23 percent higher at 795.65 rupees per 10 kg while the rapeseed contract for September delivery gained 0.60 percent to end at 4,514 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 1.05 rupees to 780.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 30 rupees to 4,427 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 122 rupees to 4,355 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures ended higher after the weather office forecast deficient rains, raising concerns over pulses output and on thin supply.

* The most-active chana for September delivery on the NCDEX rose 0.99 percent to close at 4,878 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 9 rupees to 4,960 rupees per 100 kg on a slowdown in demand at higher levels.

SPICES

Turmeric futures rose to hit their highest daily permissible limit of 4 percent as deficit rains in the country are seen lowering yields and output.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX rose 3.95 percent to close at 6,102 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 20.5 rupees to 5,298.5 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on scanty rains in Gujarat, while lesser supplies from other producers in the global market boosted overseas sales from India.

* A slowdown in domestic supplies ahead of the festive season also aided buying.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX gained 3.88 percent to close at 16,917.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 150 rupees to 16,300 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose on mounting concerns over output due to scanty rains and on a squeeze in daily supplies and lower stocks.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX rose 1.69 percent to close at 44,325 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper was steady at 42,710 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)