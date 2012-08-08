MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian soybean and soyoil futures eased on Wednesday on a drop in overseas prices and on good rainfall in top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state on Tuesday.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.7 percent at 3,841.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract eased 1.6 percent to 774.15 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed nudged down 1.5 percent to 4,341 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil dropped 2.3 rupees to 775.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 50 rupees to 4,624 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 2 rupees to 4,273 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chick peas, or chana, futures reversed early gains to close lower due to better rains in central India which could limit the decline in supply of pulses in the next season.

* The most-active chana contract for September delivery closed down 1.1 percent at 4,847 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are reluctant to buy at higher levels and the recent spell of good rains in central India could help in minimising the decline in pulses harvest," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader from Bikaner town.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 69 rupees to 4,964 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest level in a week after the government decided to allocate additional non-levy sugar supplies for the September quarter.

* The key September contract on the NCDEX was down 1.69 percent at 3,412 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state fell 90 rupees to 3,475 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar industry on Wednesday gave an upbeat assessment of next year's production despite a drought as it tries to avoid export curbs which government sources said New Delhi is contemplating as part of steps to bolster domestic supplies.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures hit the maximum daily lower limit of 4 percent on extended profit-taking, driven by a bearish trend in the domestic market where demand was poor due to higher prices.

* The turmeric contract closed 3.5 percent down at 6,120 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit earlier in the day.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 153 rupees to 5,558 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as parts of Gujarat, the country's top producer, received rains while overseas demand declined.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 2.2 percent to 16,060 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 8 rupees to 16,448 rupees per 100 kg on thin domestic supplies.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged down as a squeeze in supplies and lower inventory was offset by sluggish exports due to expensive Indian produce.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX edged down 0.29 percent to 43,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 9 rupees to 42,647.5 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)