MUMBAI Aug 9 Indian sugar futures rebounded on Thursday from a week's low hit in the previous session on better demand in the physical market at lower levels and a rise in overseas prices.

* The key September contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.9 percent at 3,511 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state rose 28 rupees to 3,503 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell as good rainfall in kharif (summer-sowing) pulses growing regions weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana for September delivery on the NCDEX was down 0.39 percent at 4,828 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 37 rupees to 4,927 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose as a rise in the overseas markets outweighed good rainfall in top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state in the past two days.

* The October soybean contract closed up 0.46 percent at 3,824 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract closed up 0.32 percent at 776.65 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.27 percent to 4,323 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 1.55 rupees to 773.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped 40 rupees to 4,584 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 73 rupees to 4,200 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as traders continued to cash out gains after the recent rise in prices, while improved rains and a decline in domestic demand weighed.

* The September turmeric contract fell 2.54 percent to 5,964 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 78 rupees to 5,480 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures reversed early losses due to a decline in spot supplies, but rains in parts of Gujarat, the country's top producer, which would improve soil moisture, restricted the upside.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 1.52 percent at 16,305 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 153 rupees to 16,294 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose on thin supplies and lower inventory but weak overseas sales limited the upside.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX rose 0.46 percent to 43,965 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi,a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 52 rupees to 42,595 rupees.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)