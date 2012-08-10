MUMBAI Aug 10 Indian soybean rose 4 percent on Friday tracking gains in the U.S. market, although rainfall in the oilseed growing areas of India kept the upside limited.

* U.S. soybean climbed 0.28 percent on Friday evening, on top of the previous session's 3 percent gains.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended at 4,048.5 rupees per 100 kg, up 3.81 percent, after hitting a high of 4,056 rupees.

* The September soyoil contract ended 0.64 percent higher at 781.6 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.26 percent to close at 4,408 rupees per 100 kg.

* Top soybean-producing Madhya Pradesh state in central India last week got 25-40 percent higher rainfall than normal. Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.54 million hectares as on Aug. 8, compared with 10.01 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

TURMERIC:

Turmeric futures fell for a fourth straight session due to subdued overseas enquires and as higher prices weighed on local demand.

* The September turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.61 percent to end at 5,868 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has risen more than 36 percent since July on a decline in seeded area.

* The exchange has barred traders from taking fresh positions in the August contract from Tuesday until the expiry of the contract.

JEERA:

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to weak overseas demand at higher prices, but thin domestic supplies kept the downside limited.

* The most-active jeera for September delivery closed at 16,260 rupees per 100kg, down 0.28 percent.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures fell due to the absence of overseas demand but concerns over output due to deficient rains in Karnataka and firm spot demand amid thin supplies kept the downside limited.

* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper cultivating states of the country, rains were deficient as on Aug. 8, the weather office data showed.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX fell 0.16 percent to end at 43,895 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 188.3 rupees to 42,783.3 rupees.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Friday on thin domestic supplies and output concerns raised by lower sowing of kharif pulses and scant rains in Rajasthan.

* Less rains in the pulses-cultivating regions could result in inadequate soil moisture that could impact chana sowing in October.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.45 million hectares by Aug. 9, down from 8.93 million hectares a year earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The most-active chana for September delivery on the NCDEX ended up 1.16 percent at 4,884 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana ended 10.85 rupees higher at 4,910.85 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures extended gains on Friday as demand from stockists improved in the spot market, although allocation of additional non-levy quota for the September quarter weighed on sentiment.

* The key September contract on NCDEX ended up 0.43 percent at 3,526 rupees per 100 kg.

* India on Wednesday released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)