MUMBAI Aug 10 Indian soybean rose 4 percent on
Friday tracking gains in the U.S. market, although rainfall in
the oilseed growing areas of India kept the upside limited.
* U.S. soybean climbed 0.28 percent on Friday evening,
on top of the previous session's 3 percent gains.
* The October soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended at 4,048.5 rupees per
100 kg, up 3.81 percent, after hitting a high of 4,056 rupees.
* The September soyoil contract ended 0.64 percent
higher at 781.6 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose
1.26 percent to close at 4,408 rupees per 100 kg.
* Top soybean-producing Madhya Pradesh state in central
India last week got 25-40 percent higher rainfall than normal.
Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.54 million hectares
as on Aug. 8, compared with 10.01 million hectares at the same
time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
TURMERIC:
Turmeric futures fell for a fourth straight session due to
subdued overseas enquires and as higher prices weighed on local
demand.
* The September turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.61 percent to
end at 5,868 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has risen more than
36 percent since July on a decline in seeded area.
* The exchange has barred traders from taking fresh
positions in the August contract from Tuesday until the expiry
of the contract.
JEERA:
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to weak overseas
demand at higher prices, but thin domestic supplies kept the
downside limited.
* The most-active jeera for September delivery
closed at 16,260 rupees per 100kg, down 0.28 percent.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
PEPPER:
Pepper futures fell due to the absence of overseas demand
but concerns over output due to deficient rains in Karnataka and
firm spot demand amid thin supplies kept the downside limited.
* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper cultivating
states of the country, rains were deficient as on Aug. 8, the
weather office data showed.
* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX
fell 0.16 percent to end at 43,895 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 188.3 rupees to 42,783.3
rupees.
CHANA
Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Friday on thin
domestic supplies and output concerns raised by lower sowing of
kharif pulses and scant rains in Rajasthan.
* Less rains in the pulses-cultivating regions could result
in inadequate soil moisture that could impact chana sowing in
October.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.45 million
hectares by Aug. 9, down from 8.93 million hectares a year
earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* The most-active chana for September delivery on
the NCDEX ended up 1.16 percent at 4,884 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana ended 10.85 rupees higher
at 4,910.85 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures extended gains on Friday as demand from
stockists improved in the spot market, although allocation of
additional non-levy quota for the September quarter weighed on
sentiment.
* The key September contract on NCDEX ended up 0.43
percent at 3,526 rupees per 100 kg.
* India on Wednesday released 400,000 tonnes of additional
non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the
previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)