MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures erased early losses to end higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in the overseas market and on weak rupee.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.54 percent at $16.31-1/4 per bushel by 1214 GMT.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* India has set a new base price for RBD palmolein imports at $1,022 per tonne, a government statement said on Tuesday, lower than the previous price.

* Importers pay a 7.5 percent duty on the basis of the tariff value or base price which is now being revised on a fortnightly basis after a six year old freeze the base price was lifted last month.

* Good rainfall in soybean growing areas weighed on sentiments.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.58 percent to 3,972.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract closed up 0.63 percent at 791.45 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed gained 0.82 percent to 4,411 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.1 rupees to 776.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped 61 rupees to 4,472 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 41 rupees to 4,306 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures fell for the third straight session on Tuesday on higher supplies in the spot market amid a decline in demand following recent rains in northern India.

* Additional 400,000 tonnes of non-levy sugar allocated by the government for the September quarter, over and above the previous 4.766 million tonnes, has weighed on sentiments, traders said.

* The key September contract closed down 0.46 percent at 3,464 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state fell 44 rupees to 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA:

India's chana futures ended steady as a drop in area under summer-sown pulses outweighed sluggish demand in the physical market.

* The most-active chana for September delivery finished up 0.29 percent at 4,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 26 rupees to 4,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.45 million hectares by Aug. 9, down from 8.93 million hectares a year earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

TURMERIC:

Turmeric futures eased due to a decline in overseas demand and lack of cues from the spot market where traders awaited some correction in prices.

* The September turmeric contract closed down 0.89 percent to 5,818 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric eased by 19 rupees to 5,457 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures dropped as sluggish overseas sales due to high priced Indian produce outweighed concerns over output and thin supplies.

* The most-active September contract fell 1.23 percent to 43,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 362 rupees to 42,767 rupees.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

JEERA:

Jeera futures rose on a decline in the spot supplies amid improved demand in the domestic market and overseas sales, though rains in parts of Gujarat, the top producer, restricted the upside.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September jeera contract closed up 1.77 percent at 16,130 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera was steady at 16,144 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)