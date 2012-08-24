MUMBAI Aug 24 Indian soyoil futures rose for a fourth straight day on Friday on global cues, a weak rupee and good demand in the local spot markets.

* Soybean and rapeseed also rose, tracking firm cues from overseas markets, but recent rainfall in oilseed growing central and northern India weighed on sentiment.

* The September soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.11 percent to 808.45 rupees per 10 kg.

* The October soybean contract edged up 0.39 percent to 4,026.5 rupees per 100 kg, while September rapeseed rose 0.74 percent to 4,471 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 70 paise to 792.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell by 26 rupees to 4,578 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 43 rupees to 4,253 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR Indian sugar futures reversed early gains on higher selling by mills amid lacklustre spot demand.

* The key September contract closed down 0.31 percent at 3,433 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 9 rupees to 3,416 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell as improved rains would aid chana sowing in October, but festive demand and thin supplies restricted the losses.

* Chana for September delivery closed down 0.37 percent at 4,778 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 52 rupees to 4,869 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell due to a decline in overseas sales, though slack domestic supplies and dwindling stocks restricted the fall.

* The most-active September contract closed down 1.1 percent at 41,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 137 rupees to 40,805 rupees due to thin supplies.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as traders chose to cash out gains at higher levels triggered by a drop in spot prices but a decline in sowing area limited the downside.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 1.31 percent at 5,844 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 30 rupees to 5,416 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on some fresh overseas enquiries amid thin spot supplies though rains in top producer Gujarat weighed on sentiment.

* The September jeera contract closed marginally up at 15,530 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 50 rupees to 16,086 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)