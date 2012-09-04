MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's chick peas, or chana, futures erased early losses to end slightly up on Tuesday due to short-covering in the festival season, but a revival in rainfall across leading cultivating states are seen weighing on sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.15 percent to end at 4,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 38 rupees to 4,784 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some short-covering was seen towards the end of the session, but overall trend remains weak because of a revival in the rains," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Oilseeds futures dropped following good rainfall in growing areas, though a rise in the U.S. soybeans market and thin stocks at spot markets restricted the downside.

* Soyoil futures, however, ended up on improved demand for edible oils due to festivals.

* The October soybeans contract fell 0.19 percent to close at 4,011 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.34 percent to 4,432 rupees per 100 kg.

* The October soyoil contract on NCDEX ended up 0.25 percent at 809.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil climbed 5.25 rupees to 798 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 9 rupees to 4,556 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 15 rupees to 4,325 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended gains, bolstered by the government's decision giving additional time to sell the August quota and on robust demand in the spot market ahead of festivals.

* The Indian government has provided an additional 10 days to sugar mills to sell around 200,000 tonnes of unsold non-levy sugar stocks of August, a government statement said on Tuesday.

* The key October contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.16 percent at 3,648 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,656 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose by 39 rupees to 3,619 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell for a fourth straight session due to rains in top-producer Gujarat state, hopes of good sowing on attractive prices and a drop in spot demand.

* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.53 percent to end at 14,647.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 67 rupees to 15,383 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher as a decline in area under cultivation supported buying, offseting a drop in demand from north India.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 2.82 percent at 6,136 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 91 rupees to 5,406 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures closed up as dwindling stocks and a squeeze in domestic supplies aided buying, but weak overseas sales due to higher prices limited the upside.

* The most active October contract on the NCDEX gained 0.68 percent to close at 42,790 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 28.5 rupees to 40,795 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)