MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures fell on Wednesday on a drop in overseas prices and as
good rainfall in soybeans and rapeseed growing areas bolstered
hopes of a bumper harvest.
* The October soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.30 percent at
806.9 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 821.2
rupees last week.
* The October soybeans contract fell 0.16 percent to
4,004.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.54
percent to 4,408 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of
4,613 rupees last week.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
4.64 rupees to 802.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by
13 rupees to 4,569 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 5 rupees to 4,320 rupees per 100
kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell for the first time in three sessions on
profit-taking, although losses were limited by healthy spot
demand ahead of key festivals and an expected drop in output.
* The key October contract on the NCDEX ended down
0.99 percent at 3,612 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producer Maharashtra
state, sugar rose by 9 rupees to 3,628 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chick peas, or chana, futures rose as a pickup in the spot
prices on improved demand in the festival season and thin
supplies supported prices.
* The most-active chana contract for October delivery
on the NCDEX ended up 2.16 percent at 4,863 rupees per
100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 46 rupees to 4,830
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell to a fresh contract low
on Wednesday due to rains in the top producing state of Gujarat.
* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 2.18
percent at 14,327.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract
low of 14,150 rupees.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 297 rupees
to 15,086 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell in afternoon trade on profit-taking at
higher levels, driven by a decline in overseas sales, but a rise
in spot prices due to thin supplies limited the downside.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell
1.95 percent at 6,016 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric rose 66 rupees to 5,472 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose as farmers held back stocks on hopes of
better prices, while dwindling inventory also helped buying.
* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX
ended up 1.85 percent at 43,580 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 349
rupees to 41,144 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)