MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Wednesday on a drop in overseas prices and as good rainfall in soybeans and rapeseed growing areas bolstered hopes of a bumper harvest.

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.30 percent at 806.9 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 821.2 rupees last week.

* The October soybeans contract fell 0.16 percent to 4,004.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.54 percent to 4,408 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 4,613 rupees last week.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.64 rupees to 802.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 13 rupees to 4,569 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 5 rupees to 4,320 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell for the first time in three sessions on profit-taking, although losses were limited by healthy spot demand ahead of key festivals and an expected drop in output.

* The key October contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.99 percent at 3,612 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producer Maharashtra state, sugar rose by 9 rupees to 3,628 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures rose as a pickup in the spot prices on improved demand in the festival season and thin supplies supported prices.

* The most-active chana contract for October delivery on the NCDEX ended up 2.16 percent at 4,863 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 46 rupees to 4,830 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell to a fresh contract low on Wednesday due to rains in the top producing state of Gujarat.

* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 2.18 percent at 14,327.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 14,150 rupees.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 297 rupees to 15,086 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell in afternoon trade on profit-taking at higher levels, driven by a decline in overseas sales, but a rise in spot prices due to thin supplies limited the downside.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 1.95 percent at 6,016 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 66 rupees to 5,472 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose as farmers held back stocks on hopes of better prices, while dwindling inventory also helped buying.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.85 percent at 43,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 349 rupees to 41,144 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)